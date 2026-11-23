BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBTX) ("Bambusa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation, long-acting bispecific antibodies for immunology and inflammation (I&I), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast can be accessed in the 'Investors' section of Bambusa's website at https://ir.bambusatx.com/. A replay will also be available following the event.

About Bambusa Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, long-acting precision bispecific antibodies designed to redefine standards of care in immunology and inflammation and fundamentally improve patient quality of life. The Company combines third-party, advanced antibody engineering and clinically and commercially validated biologic pathways into a single molecule formulated for high-concentration subcutaneous delivery to improve durability, convenience, and clinical differentiation beyond the current capabilities of existing monotherapies. Its pipeline includes BBT001, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-31, in clinical development for atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory skin diseases; BBT002, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5, in clinical development for Type 2 inflammatory disorders; and preclinical programs BBT003 and BBT004 focused on gastroenterology and autoantibody-driven autoimmune diseases, respectively. For more information, visit www.bambusatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Relations

Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc.



Jon Lieber



investors@bambusatx.com

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SOURCE Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc.