Bambusa Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase Ib Proof-of-Concept COPD Study of BBT002, Reinforcing Bispecific Pipeline Momentum

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation bispecific antibodies for immunology & inflammation (I&I), today announced dosing of the first patient in the Phase Ib clinical trial of BBT002, a novel platform-in-a-molecule bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5, in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Phase Ib study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of BBT002 in COPD as well as other type 2 inflammatory respiratory indications, including asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Initial data are anticipated in the second half of 2026.

Type 2 inflammation underlies a continuum of allergic and inflammatory disorders that evolve across the human lifespan — representations range from atopic dermatitis and food allergy in early childhood, to asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in adulthood, and ultimately to COPD in later life. Despite this shared biology, current therapies largely address individual disease manifestations in isolation, often leaving patients with incomplete or transient control as their disease evolves.

BBT002 is designed to simultaneously inhibit IL-4/IL-13 and IL-5 signaling, two central and complementary drivers of type 2 inflammation that together shape disease expression across multiple organ systems and stages of life. By targeting both pathways in a single, long-acting molecule, BBT002 has the potential to deliver broader and more durable suppression of underlying disease biology than existing single-target therapies, offering a unified therapeutic approach across respiratory and other type 2 inflammatory conditions.

"COPD has seen remarkably limited therapeutic innovation over the past several decades," said Dr. Shanshan Xu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bambusa Therapeutics. "Moving BBT002 from healthy volunteers to proof-of-concept studies in just seven months demonstrates the power of our bispecific platform and our ability to execute with urgency while maintaining the scientific rigor required to advance meaningful new options for patients."

"2025 was a year that demonstrated Bambusa's execution-first culture," said Dr. Xu. "With multiple clinical programs advancing in parallel, we are entering 2026 positioned to deliver up to 10 clinical readouts, including five proof-of-concept studies, as we continue to advance new possibilities for patients with type 2 inflammatory diseases."

About Bambusa Therapeutics

Bambusa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio designed to transform care across a wide spectrum of chronic diseases. Powered by an innovative antibody engineering platform featuring half-life extension and high-concentration subcutaneous delivery, Bambusa's vision is to deliver transformative medicines for patients across every stage of life — setting a new pace for the next era of I&I therapeutics.

BBT001 is a first-in-class half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-31 with best-in-disease potential. It is currently in Phase Ib proof-of-concept development for atopic dermatitis and other type 2 inflammatory skin diseases.

BBT002 is a first-in-class half-life-extended bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5 with platform-in-a-molecule potential. It is currently in Phase Ib proof-of-concept development for type 2 inflammatory disorders including COPD, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), eosinophilic esophagitis, and food allergy.

BBT003 and BBT004 are preclinical programs focused on gastroenterology and rheumatology, respectively.

