Baird-Sponsored Microwave Ablation Training Enhances Thyroid Treatment

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical (NASDAQ: BDMD), a leader in minimally invasive Microwave Ablation (MWA) technology, recently sponsored another advanced MWA training session in New Orleans. The program provided hands-on experience with a cutting-edge treatment that offers patients faster recovery times and effective relief from thyroid nodules.

The session, led by Dr. Emad Kandil, Professor and Ellis Hanna Chair in Surgery at Tulane University School of Medicine, featured participation from Dr. Salem Noureldine, Assistant Professor of Surgery and Associate Program Director at George Washington University. Dr. Noureldine observed five MWA live cases, practiced advanced techniques with the equipment, and explored the distinctive features of this innovative therapy. He noted the quickness and efficiency of MWA during procedures, with the absence of grounding pads emphasizing the simplicity and patient-centered design of the technique.

Dr. Kandil, who has performed over 80 MWA procedures, recently presented at the American Thyroid Association (ATA) annual meeting. He highlighted MWA’s effectiveness compared to Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and shared clinical insights, stating, “MWA of thyroid nodules is a novel, safe, and effective method for treating appropriately selected patients.”

Dr. Noureldine also engaged in meaningful post-training discussions with Dr. Kandil, gaining further insights into the transformative potential of MWA. He received a Certificate of Completion, marking his enhanced proficiency and readiness to integrate MWA into clinical practice.

“Expanding access to groundbreaking therapies like MWA begins with equipping physicians with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. “By investing in training programs led by experts such as Dr. Kandil, we aim to foster collaboration and ensure more patients can benefit from advanced thyroid care.”

Baird Medical is dedicated to supporting clinicians through specialized training programs. These initiatives aim to bridge advanced technology with expert knowledge, promoting broader access to minimally invasive solutions in thyroid care.

