Bachem Secures Financing of Strategic Growth Initiatives

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) (“Bachem”) announced today the closing of a revolving credit facility of CHF 500 million with a maturity of five years and a non-committed option to increase the facility by CHF 150 million.The revolving credit facility was syndicated with UBS Switzerland AG acting as lead arranger and agent, together with a consortium of domestic and international banks. The financing supports the continued implementation of Bachem’s strategic initiatives while simultaneously strengthening the company’s operational and financial flexibility.Alain Schaffter, CFO of Bachem, says: “The syndicated credit facility will refinance our existing bilateral credit lines. It provides us with a robust and flexible financing base, enabling us to systematically advance our strategic growth initiatives.”Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe and the US. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.For further information, seeThis publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.To view the source version of this press release, please visit