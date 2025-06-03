SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bachem Mourns the Loss of Company Founder Dr. H.C. Peter Grogg

June 3, 2025 | 
2 min read
Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - The founder and honorary chairman of Bachem (SIX: BANB) Peter Grogg, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the age of 83. Peter Grogg founded Bachem in 1971 and built the company from a two-person operation into the global market leader for the chemical synthesis of peptides. Peter Grogg was CEO of the company for over 30 years until 2002 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bachem Holding AG until 2012. His daughter Nicole Grogg Hötzer has served as Vice-Chairwoman of the Board since 2011. For his achievements and merits in the field of peptides, Peter Grogg was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Basel.

Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bachem: "With Peter Grogg, we have lost a great entrepreneur. His drive and values made Bachem an internationally successful company and have left a lasting mark on it. In doing so, he has written a chapter of Swiss economic history. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and all employees of Bachem, I would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife, his two children, and their families."

About Bachem

Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For further information, see www.bachem.com.

For more information:


Media
Dr. Daniel Grotzky
Head Group Communications
Tel.: +41 58 595 2021
Email: media@bachem.com		Investors
Barbora Blaha
Head Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 58 595 0573
Email: ir@bachem.com
People C-suite
Newsfile Corp
