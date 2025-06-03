Bachem Mourns the Loss of Company Founder Dr. H.C. Peter Grogg

Media

Dr. Daniel Grotzky

Head Group Communications

Tel.: +41 58 595 2021

Email: media@bachem.com Investors

Barbora Blaha

Head Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 595 0573

Email: ir@bachem.com



Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - The founder and honorary chairman of Bachem (SIX: BANB) Peter Grogg, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the age of 83. Peter Grogg founded Bachem in 1971 and built the company from a two-person operation into the global market leader for the chemical synthesis of peptides. Peter Grogg was CEO of the company for over 30 years until 2002 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bachem Holding AG until 2012. His daughter Nicole Grogg Hötzer has served as Vice-Chairwoman of the Board since 2011. For his achievements and merits in the field of peptides, Peter Grogg was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Basel.Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bachem: "With Peter Grogg, we have lost a great entrepreneur. His drive and values made Bachem an internationally successful company and have left a lasting mark on it. In doing so, he has written a chapter of Swiss economic history. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, and all employees of Bachem, I would like to express our deepest condolences to his wife, his two children, and their families."About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.For further information, seeFor more information:This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.To view the source version of this press release, please visit