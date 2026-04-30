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Azenta Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal second quarter 2026 earnings which ended on March 31, 2026, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Investor Relations

ir@azenta.com

Maria Isabel Cuartas

Manager Investor Relations

ir@azenta.com

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

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SOURCE Azenta

Massachusetts Earnings Events
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