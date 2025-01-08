Azafaros granted important regulatory designations and clearance by European authorities for global Phase 3 studies, to be initiated in 2025

Clinical Trial Application for global Phase 3 trials with nizubaglustat in GM1/GM2 gangliosidoses and Niemann-Pick Disease Type C approved in multiple European countries, anticipated to begin in Q2, 2025. These studies are set to be conducted across major regions including the United States, Europe, Latin America, and other select countries.

Company’s lead asset, nizubaglustat, awarded GM1 Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis.

LEIDEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Adults--Azafaros B.V. today announced that its lead asset, nizubaglustat, has been granted orphan drug designation from regulatory authorities in both the United States and the European Union for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. Additionally, the company’s Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for two global Phase 3 studies investigating the drug’s efficacy and safety in GM1/GM2 gangliosidoses and Niemann-Pick Type C (NPC) was approved by multiple European countries. Azafaros expects to initiate the two global trials in Q2, 2025.





The company’s lead product is a potential treatment for rare lysosomal storage disorders with neurological involvement, including GM1/GM2 gangliosidoses and NPC. Positive topline data reported earlier this year from the company’s successful Phase 2 study investigating nizubaglustat in GM2 and NPC patients demonstrated that the compound had a positive safety profile. Preliminary improvements or the stabilization of clinical endpoints were observed in the majority of patients, highlighting encouraging early efficacy trends for the compound.

The Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Orphan Medicinal Product Designation (OMPD) announced today cover GM1 gangliosidosis, a rare disease for which there is no current treatment available.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded orphan drug designations in both the US and EU ahead of our Phase 3 initiation planned for Q2 this year as they provide strategically important advantages in drug development – in particular during the regulatory process. With CTA approval we are set to advance the development of nizubaglustat and aim to initiate our global Phase 3 trials in GM1, GM2 and NPC in Q2, 2025,” said Stefano Portolano, Chief Executive Officer at Azafaros.

“Nizubaglustat, with its dual mode of action, represents a significant leap forward compared to existing therapies and is positioned to be the first-in-class therapy for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses and the best-in-class therapy for NPC. Patients with these diseases have limited treatment options and we are extremely grateful to them and their families for their contribution to our clinical progress.”

The orphan drug designations come after the recent promotion of Anke Arnold-Tugulu to the role of Chief Regulatory Officer at Azafaros, where she will continue to lead the company’s regulatory strategy.

Commenting on the news, Dr Arnold-Tugulu said: “These important designations are a milestone in the development of nizubaglustat. They highlight the critical need for effective treatment options for patients living with GM1 gangliosidosis, for which today no approved treatments exist, and the potential for nizubaglustat to be effective in these diseases.”

Securing orphan drug designations in both the European Union and the United States offers companies valuable incentives, including market exclusivity and reduced regulatory fees, fostering innovation in treatments for rare diseases.

About nizubaglustat

Nizubaglustat is a small molecule, orally available and brain penetrant azasugar with a unique dual mode of action, developed as a potential treatment for rare lysosomal storage disorders with neurological involvement, including GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses and Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).

Nizubaglustat has received the following designations and support:

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

About GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses

GM1 gangliosidosis and GM2 gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs and Sandhoff diseases) are lysosomal storage disorders caused by the accumulation of GM1 or GM2 gangliosides respectively, in the central nervous system (CNS), resulting in progressive and severe neurological impairment and premature death. These diseases mostly affect infants and children, and no disease-modifying treatments are currently available.

About Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC)

Niemann-Pick disease type C is a progressive, life-limiting neurological lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the NPC1 or NPC2 gene and aberrant endosomal-lysosomal trafficking, leading to the accumulation of various lipids, including gangliosides in the CNS. The onset of disease can happen throughout the lifespan of an affected individual, from prenatal life through adulthood.

About Azafaros

Azafaros is a clinical-stage company founded in 2018 with a deep understanding of rare genetic disease mechanisms using compound discoveries made by scientists at Leiden University and Amsterdam UMC and is led by a team of highly experienced industry experts. Azafaros aims to build a pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutics to offer new treatment options to patients and their families. By applying its knowledge, network and courage, the Azafaros team challenges traditional development pathways to rapidly bring new drugs to the rare disease patients who need them. Azafaros is supported by a syndicate of leading Dutch and Swiss investors including Forbion, BioGeneration Ventures (BGV), BioMedPartners, Asahi Kasei Pharma Ventures, and Schroders Capital.

