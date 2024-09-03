Axiom Medical Appoints Kevin Campbell as New Chief Financial Officer

The Woodlands, TX, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Medical, a leader in comprehensive occupational health services, today announced the appointment of Kevin Campbell as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2024. Kevin succeeds Bryan Granier, who has served as CFO for the past three years and will be leaving Axiom Medical on October 1, 2024, following a transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Kevin Campbell is an accomplished executive with a strong background in finance, bringing over 25 years of experience in both corporate finance and treasury roles. He joins Axiom Medical from Vita Inclinata Technologies, where he served as CFO, leading the finance team and driving strategic growth initiatives. His prior roles include Senior Vice President of Treasury and Corporate Development at Air Methods Corp., where he oversaw capital management, treasury, and corporate development, as well as Managing Director at Avondale Partners, where he wrote research on publicly traded companies, primarily in healthcare services.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin Campbell to the Axiom Medical team,” said Mark H. Robinson, President & CEO of Axiom Medical. “Kevin’s extensive experience and proven leadership in high-growth environments make him an ideal fit for our organization as we continue to expand our services and capabilities. I also want to express my deep gratitude to Bryan Granier for his leadership over the past three years. His contributions have been invaluable, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Kevin Campbell stated, “I am honored to join Axiom Medical at such a pivotal time in its growth. I look forward to working with the talented team here to continue building on the solid foundation and to drive the company’s financial strategy forward as we deliver innovative occupational health solutions to our clients.”

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX, and has established itself as a leader in providing holistic occupational health services for the modern workforce. Axiom Medical empowers organizations to address workplace health challenges comprehensively, from mental and behavioral health to injury case management and infectious disease control. For more information, visit AxiomLLC.com.

