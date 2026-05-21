Avvio Medical Establishes New Ureteral Stone Treatment Vertical at AUA 2026 Annual Meeting

Showcase Presentation at AUA 2026 Innovation Nexus Ignites Excitement Around a New Era in Stone Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avvio Medical, a clinical-stage medical device company developing Microbubble SonoLithotripsy for the treatment of ureteral stones, reports today on its successful conference at the 2026 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, held May 15-18 in Washington, DC. The company advanced its mission of making ureteral obstruction therapy local, immediate, safe, and free of routine use of stents and anesthesia.

A Showcase Moment at the AUA Innovation Nexus

Avvio Medical was selected as a showcase presenter at the AUA Innovation Nexus on Thursday, May 14, a curated platform reserved for the most compelling companies advancing the future of urology. CEO Paul Molloy took the stage to introduce Microbubble SonoLithotripsy to an audience of urologists, industry leaders, and investors. The presentation generated significant investor and strategic interest, with attendees recognizing the technology as a long-overdue answer to a persistent challenge: the gap between diagnosis and treatment in a system strained by OR scheduling delays and growing wait times.

Ureteral stone treatment has not seen a fundamentally new therapeutic approach in more than 30 years; Microbubble SonoLithotripsy is designed to change that. The Avvio System serves as a first line of defense for patients who cannot afford to wait, treating ureteral stones without routine general anesthesia or stent placement, in hospital outpatient departments, ambulatory surgery centers, and outpatient clinic settings. The technology carries a dedicated procedure code (0991T) and reimbursement pathway under APC 5376 Level 6, establishing a distinct commercial and facility economics profile from day one.

“AUA 2026 was a defining moment for Avvio Medical. Urologists immediately grasped what Microbubble SonoLithotripsy means for their patients: a way to act quickly, without waiting for an OR slot, without the burden of anesthesia and stents. The enthusiasm we heard across the meeting confirmed that we are not refining what already exists, we are building something the field has been waiting for,” said Paul Molloy, President and CEO of Avvio Medical.

Strong Engagement Across the Meeting

During the main meeting (May 15-18), Avvio Medical hosted an invitation-only suite, conducting approximately 40 high-value meetings over three days with urologists, major medtech strategics, venture capital and private equity firms, investment banks, and international stakeholders. Live demonstrations of the Limited Market Release (LMR) prototype advanced conversations from scientific concept to commercial workflow, manufacturability, and adoption readiness.

Clinical Progress

Avvio Medical’s pivotal ELS study is actively enrolling across sites in the United States. The company remains on track toward a data package it believes will support a favorable FDA market clearance discussion. Early results from the ongoing trial are encouraging, and the Avvio System’s clinical profile – including avoidance of both routine general anesthesia and routine stent use – is designed to meaningfully expand treatment access for patients currently facing delays in the standard surgical pathway. All interim figures remain subject to final data maturation and adjudication.

For more information, visit www.avviomedical.com.

About the Avvio System for Microbubble SonoLithotripsy

The Avvio System for Microbubble SonoLithotripsy is a minimally invasive therapy that uses targeted microbubble-enabled acoustic cavitation to treat ureteral stones. Designed to bring stone treatment out of the traditional operating room and into more accessible outpatient settings including hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgery centers, the system requires no general anesthesia or routine stent placement. By reducing procedural complexity and resource requirements, the Avvio System supports wider patient access, improves care delivery efficiency, and offers meaningful clinical, economic, and health equity benefits. The Avvio System has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The system is investigational and not yet cleared for commercial sale in the United States.

About Avvio Medical

Avvio Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company based in San Francisco committed to expanding access to safer, more effective ureteral stone treatments. By developing minimally invasive solutions that reduce reliance on hospital-based surgical care and remove barriers like general anesthesia and stent placement, Avvio aims to improve patient outcomes, drive health system efficiencies, and close gaps in care access across diverse healthcare settings.

Media Contact:

Paul Molloy

Chief Executive Officer

Avvio Medical, Inc.

Email: paul.molloy@avviomedical.com

Tel: (415) 887-2037