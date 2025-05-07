Avvio Medical Announces First Patients Treated with Groundbreaking Kidney Stone Therapy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avvio Medical, Inc. (formerly Applaud Medical, Inc.) today announced the successful treatment of the first patients using its investigational Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS), a pioneering advancement in kidney stone therapy. This milestone follows the company’s recent approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), marking the official launch of its clinical trial.

“Our team has developed a world-class solution poised to redefine kidney stone treatment,” said Paul Molloy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avvio Medical. “The AVVIO ELS is designed to dramatically improve patient outcomes and streamline current treatment protocols. We’re excited to begin this pivotal trial.”

The AVVIO Enhanced Lithotripsy System introduces a novel mechanism of action that enables kidney stone treatments to move out of the traditional operating room and into more accessible outpatient and office-based settings. The system provides a single, minimally invasive therapy for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and cystoscopy suites, without the need for general anesthesia, fluoroscopy, or costly capital equipment. This innovative approach offers meaningful clinical and economic advantages for both patients and providers.

“After years of research and development, we are excited to initiate our clinical trial to evaluate this new technology,” said Dr. Marshall Stoller, co-founder of Avvio Medical. “Our goal is to explore its potential to improve kidney stone treatment and patient outcomes.”

For more information, visit www.avviomedical.com.

About the Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS)

The AVVIO ELS introduces microbubble enhanced acoustic cavitation lithotripsy, enabling kidney stone treatments outside the traditional operating room and into more accessible outpatient settings like ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), office-based labs and cystoscopy suites. The system delivers a single, minimally invasive therapy without the need for general anesthesia, fluoroscopy, intra-operative imaging, or costly capital equipment. By reducing procedural complexity and resource requirements, ELS supports wider patient access, improves care delivery efficiency, and offers meaningful clinical, economic, and health equity benefits.

About Avvio Medical

Avvio Medical is a privately held medical technology company based in San Francisco committed to expanding access to safer, more effective urinary stone treatments. By developing minimally invasive solutions that lower costs, reduce reliance on hospital-based care, and remove barriers like general anesthesia and advanced imaging, Avvio aims to improve patient outcomes, drive health system efficiencies, and close gaps in care access across diverse healthcare settings.

