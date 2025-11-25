SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AVITA Medical to Present at the Piper Sandler 37ᵗʰ Annual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of AVITA Medical's website at https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the rights to manufacture and exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

To learn more, visit  www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.


Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves