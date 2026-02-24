AVITA Medical to participate at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

VALENCIA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (ASX: AVH, NASDAQ: RCEL), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, today announced Cary Vance, Interim CEO, and David O’Toole, CFO, will be participating in the upcoming TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA.

AVITA Medical management is scheduled to participate in a presentation and fireside chat on Wednesday, March 4, at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the Events & Presentations section of AVITA Medical's website at: https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® have received the CE mark in Europe; and RECELL is TGA-registered in Australia, and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.



Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On SkinTM are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.