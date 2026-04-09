AVISTA HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ACQUIRES BENTEC MEDICAL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER SPECIALIZING IN COMPLEX, SILICONE-BASED MEDICAL DEVICE COMPONENTS AND FINISHED GOODS

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avista Healthcare Partners ("Avista"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on growth-oriented healthcare businesses, and Greyrock Capital Group ("Greyrock"), an investor in mezzanine debt and equity to middle-market companies, today announced that Avista has acquired Bentec Medical ("Bentec" or the "Company"), from Greyrock and Hermitage Equity Partners.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Woodland, California, Bentec is a leading manufacturer of complex silicone components for medical device OEM customers as well as a portfolio of proprietary medical devices sold to healthcare providers. The Company's products are used across a number of therapeutic areas such as ENT, oncology, aesthetics, biliary surgery, neonatal and other specialties.

Bentec is a highly trusted supplier with long-standing customer relationships with blue-chip medical device OEMs as well as leading hospitals and surgery centers, consistently achieving high quality ratings. The company has delivered strong long‑term revenue growth and exceptionally high customer retention. The Company's best-in-class reputation is driven by proprietary processes, deep expertise in silicone applications, and service excellence.

JG Singh, CEO of Bentec, said: "Our focus at Bentec is to provide leading OEMs and hospitals with unique capabilities in complex silicone device development and manufacturing. We are very grateful to the Greyrock team for their partnership and are thrilled to be joining forces with our new partner Avista. Our partnership with Avista, who has more than two decades of experience investing in mission-critical medical device and contract manufacturing businesses, will enable us to drive innovation, expand capabilities, and execute strategic acquisitions. We are excited to work together to enhance Bentec's offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Rob Girardi, Partner at Avista, said: "Our acquisition of Bentec represents another compelling opportunity for Avista to invest in a highly attractive medical device manufacturing business. Bentec's technical capabilities, strong customer relationships and reputation for quality make it an excellent fit with Avista's strategy of scaling healthcare platforms that are deeply embedded in customer workflows. We look forward to partnering with JG Singh and the Bentec team to help drive accelerated growth through investments in innovation, capacity, and geographic expansion."

Sam Snyder, Managing Partner at Greyrock, said: "Bentec has been a model Greyrock platform company since our original 2016 investment. Indeed, JG and the senior management team have maintained a first-class company culture as well as built a long track record of operational and financial excellence. Greyrock is very excited to continue to back the Bentec team under its new owner Avista who brings a winning combination of deep healthcare sponsorship expertise and a vision for greater operational scale. Greyrock also commends the Piper Sandler team for running a great process, best positioning Bentec for future growth."

Avista's legal advisor is Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Bentec's financial advisor is Piper Sandler and legal advisor is McGuireWoods. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Bentec Medical



Bentec Medical is a leading manufacturer of complex, silicone-based medical device components and finished goods for OEM customers and healthcare providers. Headquartered in Woodland, California, the Company offers broad in-house manufacturing capabilities with a reputation for quality, service and technical expertise. Bentec's products are used in a variety of end markets such as oncology, cardiology, urology, pediatrics, fluid drainage/delivery, general & cosmetic surgery, ENT, and wound care. For more information, visit www.bentecmed.com.

About Avista Healthcare Partners



Avista Healthcare Partners, founded in 2005 by Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler, is a leading New York-based private equity firm with over $10 billion invested in more than 50 growth-oriented healthcare businesses globally. Avista partners with businesses that feature strong management teams, stable cash flows and robust growth prospects – targeting healthcare product and technology businesses with clear scale potential across four sub-sectors experiencing strong tailwinds. The team is supported by a group of seasoned Strategic Executives enhancing the entire investment process through strategic insight, long-term value and sustainable businesses. For more information, visit www.avistahealthcare.com or follow Avista on LinkedIn.

About Greyrock Capital Group



Greyrock Capital Group, founded in 2002, provides mezzanine debt and equity to finance buyouts, recapitalizations, and the internal growth needs of middle market companies. Greyrock has invested over $1.0 billion in over 100 platform investments since inception. For more information, visit www.greyrockcapitalgroup.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:



Daniel Yunger / James Lindsay



Kekst CNC



daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / james.lindsay@kekstcnc.com



917.574.8582 / 917.842.4119

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avista-healthcare-partners-acquires-bentec-medical-a-leading-manufacturer-specializing-in-complex-silicone-based-medical-device-components-and-finished-goods-302737351.html

SOURCE Avista Healthcare Partners