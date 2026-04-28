Avirmax Biopharma Inc. Proudly Presents at the 2026 ARVO Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado

HAYWARD, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Inc. will deliver two scientific presentations at the 2026 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting in Denver, Colorado May 3 - 7, 2026. ARVO is the largest international society dedicated to ophthalmology and related visual sciences.

Title: Analytical Integration of ddPCR and Protein Quantification Enhances Accuracy of AAV-Specific Vector Genome Determination

Presenter: Sameera Peraramelli, Ph.D.



Session Title: Gene Editing and Gene Therapy II



Session Date/Time: May 5, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM MDT

Dr. Shengjiang Liu, Ph.D. Chief Executive and Scientific Officer will present "From Bench to Clinic: CMC and Preclinical Development of ABI-110 Gene Therapy for Ocular Neovascularized Disorders", Poster-Board Number: 3655 – 0748, Session Number: 371, Session Title: AMD: Translational studies, Session Date/Times: May 5, 2026, from 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM.

These presentations will highlight the company's continued commitment to advancing ocular genetic medicine programs, including the development of its proprietary macular targeting capsid AAV.N54, vector manufacturing, testing & quality control, while also highlighting the importance of precise vector genome titer determination to enable accurate dose delivery in clinical trials, alongside the application of robust nonclinical models for treating wet AMD, including PCV.

Furthermore, Avirmax Biopharma will exhibit at Booth #5028 to showcase its latest advancements and comprehensive data packages.

About Avirmax Inc.

Avirmax Biopharma Inc. is a San Francisco-based company that specializes in developing rAAV-mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its AAV engineering technologies and Sf9-based AAV manufacturing platform. Since its inception, Avirmax Biopharma has been dedicated to developing safe, effective, and widely available AAV gene therapy products to meet the unmet needs of patients. Please visit avirmax.com for more information.

Contact

June Song, Director of Operations



business@avirmax.com



+1-510-641-0201



25503 Whitesell Street, Hayward, CA 94545, USA

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SOURCE Avirmax