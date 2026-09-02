Avenzo Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced that Athena Countouriotis, M.D., Chair, President and CEO is scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference taking place in Everett, Massachusetts from September 8–10, 2026.

Details on the company’s participation are as follows: Event: Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the company’s website, www.avenzotx.com, under the News section and an archived recording will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potentially differentiated small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-021 and AVZO-023 are being studied in the ORION-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, where AVZO-023 is administered in combination with endocrine therapy, with or without AVZO-021. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potentially differentiated EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the AVENTINE-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potentially differentiated Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the BEACON-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Avenzo's expectations with respect to its pipeline programs and clinical development plans, including the design, progress and results of the Phase 1/2 studies for AVZO-021, AVZO-023, AVZO-1418 and AVZO-103 (including the ORION-1, AVENTINE-1, and BEACON-1 studies); Avenzo's participation in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: preliminary and interim clinical results may not be indicative of results that may be observed in later stages of development or in larger patient populations; the timing and success of clinical trials and potential safety and other complications thereof; the uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed; risks related to the inability of Avenzo to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; and uncertainties regarding Avenzo’s abilities to achieve its long-term goals and capitalize on opportunities. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Avenzo expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Avenzo Therapeutics Contact:

Carla Taub

Media Relations

ctaub@avenzotx.com