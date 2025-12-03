SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avenacy to Attend 2025 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition

December 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

Company to highlight progress over the past year with existing and potential customers.



SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it will be attending the 2025 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada from December 7-10, 2025. At the conference, the Avenacy leadership team will connect with existing and potential customers to share the progress the Company has made over the past two years. Interested parties can visit Avenacy at exhibit booth #1467.

In just over two years since inception, Avenacy has successfully launched 25 essential medications, including 10 new products since the beginning of 2025. Earlier this year, the Company announced the launch of Dehydrated Alcohol Injection, offered in a unique 5-vial pack to support cost-effective inventory management for healthcare partners. Differentiated offerings like this product highlight Avenacy’s ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality injectable medications that meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

All products feature the Company’s unique packaging and labeling designed to assist healthcare providers with accurate medication selection, thereby supporting a reduction in administration errors and improper dosing. Avenacy also provides ready-to-use formulations of essential medications to help address dosing inaccuracies, enhance patient safety, and streamline efficiency, all with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.avenacy.com.


Contacts

FTI Consulting
Avenacy@fticonsulting.com

Illinois Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves