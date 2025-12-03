Avenacy to Attend 2025 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition

Company to highlight progress over the past year with existing and potential customers.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced it will be attending the 2025 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada from December 7-10, 2025. At the conference, the Avenacy leadership team will connect with existing and potential customers to share the progress the Company has made over the past two years. Interested parties can visit Avenacy at exhibit booth #1467.

In just over two years since inception, Avenacy has successfully launched 25 essential medications, including 10 new products since the beginning of 2025. Earlier this year, the Company announced the launch of Dehydrated Alcohol Injection, offered in a unique 5-vial pack to support cost-effective inventory management for healthcare partners. Differentiated offerings like this product highlight Avenacy’s ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality injectable medications that meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

All products feature the Company’s unique packaging and labeling designed to assist healthcare providers with accurate medication selection, thereby supporting a reduction in administration errors and improper dosing. Avenacy also provides ready-to-use formulations of essential medications to help address dosing inaccuracies, enhance patient safety, and streamline efficiency, all with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.avenacy.com.

