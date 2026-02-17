Avanos Medical, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tues., Feb. 24 at 9 a.m., ET. The company will issue a news release detailing its results before the market opens that same day.

The conference call will be hosted by Dave Pacitti, chief executive officer, and Scott Galovan, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

To instantly join the conference call by phone, use the following link to register close to the call start time: https://emportal.ink/46QTVgQ

After registering, the system will call you and automatically connect you to the conference call. Alternatively, you may join the call by dialing 1-646-357-8785 or 1-800-836-8184 and you will be connected to the call by an operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call and the related presentation will be accessible via the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website, https://avanos.investorroom.com/. The replay will be accessible within two hours of the end of the call and will be available for one week. Alternatively, you may dial 1-646-517-4150 or 1-888-660-6345 and enter passcode 71930#.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.



Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures, and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in multiple product categories. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

