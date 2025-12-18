Avalyn to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that Lyn Baranowski, chief executive officer of Avalyn, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. PT in San Francisco. Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO, CBO; Howard Lazarus, M.D., FCCP, CMO; and Melissa Rhodes, Ph.D., DABT, COO, will also participate in 1x1 meetings with investors.

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is reimagining the future of pulmonary fibrosis treatment with a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, and reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn’s inhaled approach tackles the underlying pathophysiology of pulmonary fibrosis at its source and is designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s AP01 is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with promising signals of efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies, supporting continued clinical development. The company completed two Phase 1 studies for AP02, inhaled nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

