Avalo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025, New York

Fireside Chat

June 4, 2025, at 7:35 am ET

Oppenheimer Innovators in I&I Summit, New York

Panelist: “Dermatology: AA, HS, PSO”

June 25, 2025, at 10am ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo’s lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

