SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avalo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

May 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025, New York
Fireside Chat
June 4, 2025, at 7:35 am ET

Oppenheimer Innovators in I&I Summit, New York
Panelist: “Dermatology: AA, HS, PSO”
June 25, 2025, at 10am ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo’s lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

About AVTX-009 

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

For media and investor inquiries
Christopher Sullivan, CFO
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@avalotx.com 
410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@meruadvisors.com 


Pennsylvania Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Spark Therapeutics Cuts 298 Employees as Part of Reorganization
April 4, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel