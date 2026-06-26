Avalo Therapeutics to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

WAYNE, Pa., June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will be added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the close of U.S. equity markets on June 26, 2026.

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 publicly traded U.S. companies, representing approximately 96% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and serves as the leading benchmark for U.S. small-cap equities. The Russell Indexes are used by investment managers and institutional managers for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company fully dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Our lead asset, abdakibart, is an anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb). Positive topline data was recently reported for abdakibart in a Phase 2 clinical trial in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). In addition to HS, we’re exploring additional opportunities to make an impact in prevalent indications that have significant remaining unmet needs. We are also advancing AVTX-010, a long-acting next-generation anti-IL-1β mAb designed to extend dosing intervals and build upon the differentiated profile established by abdakibart. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: drug development costs, timing of trials and trial results and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials; reliance on key personnel; regulatory risks; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East; and those other risks detailed in Avalo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@avalotx.com

410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com