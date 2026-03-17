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Avacta Announces Preclinical and Translational Presentations of pre|CISION® Platform Candidates at the 2026 AACR Annual Conference

March 17, 2026 | 
3 min read

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avacta Therapeutics (AIM: AVCT, "the Company", "Avacta"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing pre|CISION®, a tumor-activated oncology delivery platform, today announced it will deliver two presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place from 17 April 2026 to 22 April 2026 in San Diego, California, USA.

Details of the two presentations:

Title: AVA6103 is a FAP-enabled pre|CISION® peptide-drug conjugate delivering sustained release of exatecan in the tumor microenvironment with potent antitumor activity

Authors: Curtis Rink, Tom Clough, Ellen Watts, Folake Orafidiya, Marine Houée, Sophie Brown, Victoria Juskaite, Gezim Lahu, Ruairidh Edwards, Karen Campbell, Dave Liebowitz, David Jones, Michelle Morrow, Francis Wilson

Poster number and Location: 5846, Section 17, Board 15
Session: Tumor Microenvironment, Multi-specifics, and Immunomodulation
Section: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Timing: Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 2:00-5:00pm PDT

Title: Characterization and translational development of novel pre|CISION® technology compounds delivering complementary dual payloads to the tumor microenvironment following FAP cleavage

Authors: Victoria Juskaite, Tom Clough, Ellen Watts , Alexa Kennedy, Iva Zlatareva, Folake Orafidiya, Hanna Buist, Jannah Jeon, Greg Billenness, Douglas Sammon, Sophie Brown, Curtis Rink , Ruairidh Edwards, Vidicha Chunilal, Manuel Pinto, Dave Liebowitz, Francis Wilson, Michelle Morrow, David Jones

Poster number and Location: 5656, Section 10, Board 26
Session: Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Linker Engineering 4
Section: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Timing: Tuesday 21 April 2026, 2:00-5:00pm PDT

For further information from Avacta, please contact:

Avacta Group plc
Christina Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer		https://avacta.com/
via Cohesion Bureau
  
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)
James Harris / Chris Raggett / James Dance
www.strandhanson.co.uk
  
Zeus (Broker)
James Hornigold / George Duxberry / Dominic King
www.zeuscapital.co.uk
  
Cohesion Bureau
Communications / Media / Investors
Richard Jarvis
avacta@cohesionbureau.com
  

About Avacta https://avacta.com/

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company expanding the reach of highly potent cancer therapies with the pre|CISION® platform. pre|CISION® is a proprietary payload delivery system based on a tumor-specific protease (fibroblast activation protein or FAP) that is designed to concentrate highly potent payloads in the tumor microenvironment while sparing normal tissues.

Our innovative pipeline consists of pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates (PDC) or Affimer® drug conjugates (AffDC) that leverage the tumor-specific release mechanism, providing unique benefits over traditional antibody drug conjugates.

The pre|CISION® platform comprises an anticancer payload conjugated to a proprietary peptide that is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumors compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION® platform harnesses this tumor specific protease to cleave pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION® antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumor microenvironment, thus releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients.
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


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