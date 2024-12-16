AV Laboratories Announces Participation in the 2025 ICR Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AV Laboratories (AVL), a luxury skin longevity brand that represents the apex in science-backed, age-defying skin care, today announced its participation in the 2025 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott & Ritz Carlton Resort in Orlando, Florida on January 13 and 14, 2025.









The brand’s Molecular Skin Care System was developed by a global team of renowned scientists and led by visionary biotech heavyweights, CEO and Co-Founder Ami Mezezi, Co-Founder and Advisory Board Chairwoman Monica Mezezi, and Co-Developer and COO Sylwia Pawlaczyk, who will be on-site. Drawing on 25 years of biotech innovation, AVL is on a mission to empower individuals to look and feel their best, at every age.

AVL is a brand devoted to uncompromising clinical efficacy, safety, and transparency, elevating the industry to the highest standards of clinical testing. AVL will offer a skin scan using VISIA® Skin Analysis System at the conference. The VISIA® is a specialized device used in dermatology to analyze and visually assess the condition of a person’s skin by capturing detailed facial images using different lighting techniques, allowing practitioners to identify issues like wrinkles, sun damage, pores, texture, and pigmentation irregularities. Once the skin is analyzed, the AV Laboratories team will provide insights and suggestions on what products make the most sense for each person’s needs.

All AVL products consist of a dual-action formulation containing AVL SOM3®, the brand’s patented longevity technology, and clinical grade actives, formulated to work with your skin to target specific skin concerns including the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, redness, uneven skin tone, and dryness. AVL SOM3® provides unmatched, daily skin nutrition on the molecular level. It’s designed to support NAD+ levels and increase skin rejuvenation while increasing barrier function and lowering cellular damage. AVL SOM3® empowers the skin to renew, restore, and rejuvenate at astounding rates and is the foundation for total skin wellness and longevity.

For more information on AV Laboratories, please visit AVlaboratories.com, or speak with the team on-site at the ICR Conference.

About AV Laboratories

AV Laboratories (AVL) is a luxury longevity skin care brand bringing groundbreaking biotech innovations to the skin through its Molecular Skin Care System. Its patented longevity technology AVL SOM3® is proven to empower your skin to renew, restore and rejuvenate, for healthy looking, radiant skin, at every age. Founded by a team of renowned scientists, AVL brings over 25 years of biotech breakthroughs to the field of skin care. By combining cutting-edge science with luxurious application experiences, AV Laboratories offers skin care solutions designed to become cherished daily rituals.

