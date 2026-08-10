Autonomix Medical Congratulates Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Schwartz on Receiving Prestigious 2026 Cardiovascular Tech Forum Lifetime Achievement Award

Recognition honors one of the medical technology industry's most influential innovators, whose career has helped shape modern cardiovascular care

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today congratulated its Chief Medical Officer, Robert Schwartz, M.S., M.D., FACC, on being named the recipient of the 2026 Cardiovascular Tech Forum (CTF) Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his extraordinary career and lasting contributions to cardiovascular medicine, innovation and medical technology.

Dr. Schwartz will be honored during Octane’s 2026 Cardiovascular Tech Forum on September 18, 2026, in Newport Beach, California. The annual award recognizes individuals whose pioneering work has transformed the cardiovascular technology landscape through scientific achievement, clinical innovation and entrepreneurial leadership.

Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Schwartz has authored more than 500 scientific publications, holds more than 200 patents and has founded multiple medical technology companies whose innovations have changed how the field operates, including the Watchman device, which he co-invented and which was later acquired by Boston Scientific.

"Rob's career has been defined by a relentless pursuit of innovation that has improved the lives of countless patients around the world," said Brad Hauser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. "Few physician innovators have had the breadth of impact that Rob has achieved across cardiovascular medicine and medical technology. From pioneering breakthrough therapies to mentoring entrepreneurs and advancing next-generation medical devices, his vision continues to shape the future of healthcare. We are honored to have him as our Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, where his experience and leadership are helping drive Autonomix's mission to redefine how diseases involving the peripheral nervous system are diagnosed and treated." Hauser continued, "This well-deserved recognition not only celebrates Rob's extraordinary legacy but also underscores the caliber of scientific and clinical leadership guiding Autonomix as we continue advancing our first-in-class technology platform."

"I am honored to receive this recognition from the Cardiovascular Tech Forum," said Dr. Schwartz. "Innovation in medical technology has always been driven by collaboration among physicians, engineers and entrepreneurs committed to improving patient outcomes. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to contribute to this field throughout my career and look forward to continuing that work through organizations like Autonomix."

The Cardiovascular Tech Forum brings together leading physicians, engineers, entrepreneurs and investors focused on advancing cardiovascular innovation. For more information on CTF 2026, visit their website.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix's nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the versatility and scalability of the Company's platform technology, the potential for future clinical applications across multiple organ systems, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, and the potential for the Company's patented technologies to support patient selection, procedural guidance and post-treatment monitoring across multiple neuromodulation applications.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com