Autonomix Medical Announces Abstract Acceptances at EuroPCR 2026 Showcasing Long-Term Data in Pancreatic Cancer Pain Mitigation

THE WOODLANDS, TX, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that two abstracts highlighting the Company’s innovative transvascular nerve-targeting platform technology have been accepted for presentation at EuroPCR 2026, the world-leading course in interventional cardiovascular medicine, taking place May 19–22, 2026 in Paris, France.

The accepted abstracts titled, “Pain mitigation in pancreatic cancer: An analysis of denervation via transvascular RF ablation” and “Illuminating the nervous system with transvascular precision-guided technology”, further recognize the growing clinical and scientific interest in Autonomix’s differentiated approach to peripheral nerve modulation and pain mitigation.

“These abstract acceptances at EuroPCR underscore the expanding interest in precision-guided, transvascular approaches to peripheral nerve targeting,” said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. “We believe participation at premier international scientific forums such as EuroPCR is important to advancing awareness of our platform technology and its potential applicability across multiple disease states where nerve signaling plays a critical role.”

Dr. Robert Schwartz, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Autonomix, added, “The acceptance of two abstracts reflects the continued progress of our clinical and scientific efforts. We are encouraged by the growing body of data supporting our technology and look forward to engaging with the global interventional community at EuroPCR.”

EuroPCR is widely recognized as one of the most influential global meetings focused on cardiovascular intervention, bringing together leading physicians, researchers and innovators to share advancements in interventional medicine.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix’s nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 29, 2025, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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