Auron to Present New Preclinical Data for AUTX-703 at 2024 ASH Meeting

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer, today announced that the Company will present new preclinical data from its lead program AUTX-703 during a poster session at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 7-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

Auron will present acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cell line-based activity, as well as ex vivo and in vivo patient derived xenograft data from AUTX-703, its oral, potent and selective degrader targeting KAT2A/B, a histone acetyltransferase that is associated with AML, among other cancers. Auron is on-track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AUTX-703 in late 2024 for initiation of clinical development in early 2025.

Details for Auron’s poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title: AUTX703, a Novel and Potent KAT2A and KAT2B Protein Degrader, Induces Differentiation and Offers Survival Advantage in a Primary Human AML Xenograft Model

Poster Session: 802, Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 8, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. PT



About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a patient-centered, platform-powered, product-driven oncology company. Auron is leading the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit aurontx.com.

