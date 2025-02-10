Aurion Biotech Appoints Donald Munoz as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Lead Finance Organization

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurion Biotech, Inc. (Aurion), whose mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies, announced today that Donald Munoz is joining the Company as chief financial officer (CFO), reporting to Greg Kunst, chief executive officer (CEO).





“We are delighted to welcome Don to our executive team,” said Greg Kunst, Aurion’s CEO. “Don’s track record of strategic and operational financial leadership, coupled with his extensive experience as a healthcare investment banker, make him an ideal addition to Aurion.”

“I’m thrilled to join Aurion as CFO,” said Don Munoz. “I believe that Aurion’s lead product candidate, AURN001, has significant potential to treat corneal endothelial disease, which can lead to blindness. I look forward to working with the Aurion team to pursue bringing this cell therapy to patients in need.”

Donald Munoz has over 30 years of health care experience as a chief financial officer and an investment banker. Prior to joining Aurion, Don spent more than nine years as chief financial officer of NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) (NuCana), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing oncology therapeutics. At NuCana, Don oversaw financial management, investor relations, Securities and Exchange Commission reporting, audit, tax and financial planning and analysis. Don also led NuCana’s $114 million Nasdaq initial public offering and $80 million follow-on offering. Before NuCana, Don was the chief financial officer of NOXXON Pharma N.V., a venture-backed biotechnology company. Previously, Don spent 20 years as a healthcare investment banker leading the medical technology franchises for Cowen & Company, LLC, Leerink Partners LLC and Deutsche Bank AG, which he joined through its acquisition of Alex. Brown & Sons. Don has completed more than 100 financing and strategic advisory transactions throughout his career. Don holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.

Don’s appointment follows Aurion’s announcement of positive six-month top-line data from its CLARA Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the United States and Canada in December 2024. More information about Aurion’s recent progress can be found on its website: www.aurionbiotech.com/news.

About Aurion Biotech, Inc.

Aurion’s mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies. It received the prestigious Prix Galien award for best start-up in biotech in 2022. Aurion is advancing AURN001, an investigational, single-administration, allogeneic cell therapy to treat corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial dysfunction. Aurion developed and has launched the first commercially available corneal endothelial cell therapy in Japan. To learn more, visit www.aurionbiotech.com.

