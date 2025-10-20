Aurion Biotech Achieves All Primary, Secondary, and Exploratory Endpoints in AURN001 Phase 1/2 CLARA Trial at 12 Months

Data strongly supports advancing high dose AURN001 regenerative cell therapy for patients with corneal endothelial disease to pivotal Phase 3 trial in H1 2026

SEATTLE & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAO2025--Aurion Biotech, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company with a mission to restore vision to millions of patients, today announced positive 12 month results from the company’s Phase 1/2 CLARA trial, which evaluated the safety, efficacy and tolerability of AURN001 (neltependocel [human corneal endothelial cells] in combination with Y-27632 rho-kinase inhibitor) in patients with corneal edema secondary to corneal endothelial dysfunction. The findings were presented at Cornea Day during the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) meeting in Orlando, FL.

In this Phase 1/2 double-masked, parallel-arm, dose-ranging study (NCT06041256), patients treated with a single dose of AURN001 corneal endothelial cell (CEC) therapy demonstrated a clear dose-dependent response, with the greatest efficacy observed in the high-dose group. At 12 months, 65% of subjects in the high-dose AURN001 group vs. 0% of the Y-27632 group achieved a ≥15-letter best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) gain (p<0.0001). Also, in the high-dose group, the mean change in BCVA from baseline was 12.5 letters, mean reduction in central corneal thickness (CCT) was 23.2 µm, and responders’ visual acuity improved from 60 to 81 letters (20/60 to 20/25, Snellen equivalent). A dose-dependent improvement was also demonstrated in patient-reported outcomes (VFQ-25), with subjects in the high-dose group reporting the most pronounced gains in quality-of-life measures.

"The results of our Phase 1/2 CLARA trial add to the large body of data on AURN001 and confirm, across different geographies and patient populations, the success of the corneal endothelial cell therapy that Aurion is already commercializing in Japan after approval from PMDA in 2024," said Edward J. Holland, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Aurion Biotech. “As we prepare to launch a U.S. pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2026, we are incredibly optimistic that our cell therapy will one day restore vision to millions of people with corneal endothelial blindness.”

“It is impressive that this trial was able to successfully achieve all primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints,” said W. Barry Lee, MD, FACS, cornea specialist at Eye Consultants of Atlanta and President of the Cornea Society, who presented the data at AAO. “In particular, the data showed that AURN001 was safe and well-tolerated across all treatment groups, with no cases of graft rejections and no treatment-related serious adverse events. This will provide clinicians with a high level of confidence in the safety of CEC therapy as the clinical trial program continues.”

In the U.S., Aurion Biotech has obtained both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for AURN001 for its potential to treat corneal endothelial disease, a group of disorders where a critical layer of cells responsible for pumping fluid out of the cornea is damaged. This leads to corneal swelling and vision loss. Unlike the current standard of care, which is limited by donor shortages, AURN001 utilizes cultured human CECs. Subject to manufacturing specifications and quality controls, each qualified donor line may yield up to 1,000 therapeutic doses, transforming a single tissue donation into what could be the world’s first mass-scale cell therapy with the ability to treat millions of patients.

About the Phase 1/2 CLARA Trial

Ninety-seven patients were enrolled at 20 sites across the U.S. and Canada. Patients were randomized to AURN001 high, medium, or low dose; CECs alone, or Y-27632 alone. The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients with a ≥15-letter improvement from baseline in BCVA at 6 months. Secondary endpoints were change from baseline in BCVA and CCT. The score on the VFQ-25 patient questionnaire was an exploratory endpoint. Rates of AEs, graft rejection and rescue were recorded.

About Aurion Biotech

Aurion Biotech’s mission is to restore vision to millions of patients with life-changing regenerative therapies. The company is developing AURN001, an investigational, single-administration, allogeneic cell therapy for corneal endothelial disease, a condition that causes progressive vision loss in millions of patients worldwide. In 2024, Aurion Biotech launched VyznovaTM, the first cell therapy for corneal endothelial disease commercially available in Japan. Aurion Biotech received the prestigious Prix Galien award for Best Start-Up in Biotech in 2022. In 2025, Alcon acquired majority ownership of Aurion Biotech. For more information, visit www.aurionbiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the clinical development, potential benefits, manufacturing capacity, regulatory status, and timing of future clinical trials of AURN001. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those related to clinical trial design, patient enrollment, safety and efficacy results, regulatory review and approval, manufacturing, supply, and other factors. Aurion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Media Contacts:

Michele Gray

(Ophthalmology Media)

917-449-9250

michele@mgraycommunications.com

Beth Keshishian

(Business / Biotech Media)

917-912-7195

beth@bethkeshishian.com