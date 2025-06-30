SUBSCRIBE
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss AUR200 Phase 1 Study Results on June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on June 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss AUR200 Phase 1 study results. The link to the webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170/+1 201-493-6756. Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.



About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.


Contacts

ir@auriniapharma.com

Maryland Canada Data Phase I Events
