Aurinia Announces Upcoming Presentations of New Data on LUPKYNIS® at American College of Rheumatology Convergence and American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced that five posters will be presented in collaboration with independent investigators highlighting new data on LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin) at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025, taking place in Chicago, IL, October 24–29, and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2025, taking place in Houston, TX, November 5–9.

At ACR Convergence 2025, posters include:

Title: Real-world Effectiveness and Usage of Voclosporin: Data from the ENLIGHT-LN Registry

Presenting Author: Leanna Wise, M.D., Keck School of Medicine of USC

Title: Use of Voclosporin in Pediatric Patients: A Summary of Available Data from Post-marketing Sources

Presenting Author: Eugenia Chock, M.D., M.P.H., Yale School of Medicine

At ASN Kidney Week 2025, posters include:

Title: Non-equilibrium Voclosporin Disposition Following IV and PO Administration: Tissue Levels in Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, and Heart Distinct from Plasma Drug Levels and Dependent on Route of Administration

Presenter: Ernie Yap, M.D., Senior Medical Director at Aurinia

Title: Voclosporin Distribution and Clearance from the Kidney and Cellular Location Following Co-administration with Ketoconazole and Rifampin

Presenter: Ernie Yap, M.D., Senior Medical Director at Aurinia

Title: Real-world Data on Voclosporin for the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis Including Use of Concomitant Biologic Therapies: An Analysis of the ENLIGHT-LN Registry

Presenting Author: Mohammad Kamgar, M.D., David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

“Alongside leading academic collaborators, we look forward to sharing new real-world and mechanistic data on voclosporin with the rheumatology and nephrology communities,” said Dr. Greg Keenan, Chief Medical Officer of Aurinia. “These findings reinforce our commitment to advancing care for patients living with lupus nephritis by deepening the medical community’s understanding of voclosporin’s role in real-world clinical practice and in combination with other therapies.”

About Lupus Nephritis and LUPKYNIS

Lupus nephritis (LN) is among the most severe and dangerous complications of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. LUPKYNIS is a calcineurin-inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen for the treatment of adult patients with active LN.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept (AUR200), a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

