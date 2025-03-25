Aulos Bioscience to Present Promising Phase 2 Data for Novel IL-2 Therapeutic AU-007 in Melanoma at AACR Annual Meeting

LARKSPUR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aulos™ Bioscience, an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer care through development of potentially best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics, today announced the presentation of new data from the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AU-007 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The presentation will focus on promising results for AU-007 in second-line treatment of melanoma.





AU-007 is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed with the assistance of artificial intelligence to harness the power of interleukin-2 (IL-2) to eradicate solid tumors in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cancers. The AACR Annual Meeting is being held April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: AU-007, a human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds to IL-2 and inhibits CD25 binding, plus low-dose aldesleukin, in advanced solid tumors: Phase 2 update

Abstract: CT178

Session Title: Phase II Clinical Trials 1

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CDT

The poster will be presented in Poster Section 49 at McCormick Place. An electronic version will also be available on the AACR 2025 virtual meeting platform.

About AU-007

AU-007 is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed by leveraging artificial intelligence that is highly selective to the CD25-binding portion of IL-2. With a mechanism of action unlike any other IL-2 therapeutic in development, AU-007 redirects IL-2 to reinforce anti-tumor immune effects. This is achieved by preventing IL-2, either exogenous or secreted by effector T cells, from binding to trimeric receptors on regulatory T cells while still allowing IL-2 to bind and expand effector T cells and NK cells. This prevents the negative feedback loop caused by other IL-2-based treatments and biases the immune system toward activation over suppression. AU-007 also prevents IL-2 from binding to CD25-containing receptors on eosinophils, as well as vasculature and pulmonary endothelium, which may significantly reduce the vascular leak syndrome and pulmonary edema associated with high-dose IL-2 therapy.

To learn more about the AU-007 Phase 1/2 clinical trial program, including study locations in the United States and Australia, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT05267626), www.solidtumorstudy.com (U.S.) and www.solidtumourstudy.com (Australia).

About Aulos

Aulos Bioscience is an immuno-oncology company working to revolutionize cancer patient care through best-in-class IL-2 therapeutics that direct patients’ immune systems toward killing tumor cells. Matching world-class machine learning from co-founder Biolojic Design with an in-depth understanding of the immune system, Aulos’ initial clinical candidate, AU-007, is a human antibody designed by leveraging artificial intelligence that harnesses the power of IL-2 to induce tumor killing while limiting the immunosuppression and toxicities typically associated with this validated pathway. The company was founded by Biolojic Design and Apple Tree Partners (ATP) and is led by pioneers in the fields of artificial intelligence, antibody development and cancer immunotherapies. For more information, visit www.aulosbio.com, X (@AulosBioscience) and LinkedIn.

