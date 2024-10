aTyr Pharma’s Lead Therapeutic Candidate Efzofitimod for Pulmonary Sarcoidosis to be Featured in Best of CHEST Journals at CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR) (“aTyr” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod, will be featured in the Best of CHEST Journals session at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting, which is scheduled to take place October 6 – 9, 2024, in Boston, MA.



“We are very pleased to have efzofitimod featured in this year’s Best of CHEST session, which speaks to the high quality of the data from the Phase 1b/2a study that was previously published in the journal,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “We believe the findings from this study, which showed the ability of efzofitimod to reduce—and in some cases eliminate— steroid use in patients while controlling symptoms, are an important step forward in developing a potential new treatment for sarcoidosis.”

Details of the presentation appears below.

Title: Efzofitimod for the Treatment of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis

Presenter: Daniel A. Culver, D.O., Chair of the Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Cleveland Clinic

Session Title: Best of CHEST Journals, Presented by CHEST, CHEST Critical Care, and CHEST Pulmonary

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. EDT

Location: Convention Center 256



The presentation will review data supporting the efficacy of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis, including findings from a Phase 1b/2a study for key efficacy endpoints including measures of steroid reduction, lung function, sarcoidosis symptoms and inflammatory biomarkers that were published in CHEST and a post hoc analysis of the Phase 1b/2a study that evaluated time-to-first-relapse and relapse rate for steroid use that was published in the European Respiratory Journal.

Efzofitimod is currently being investigated in the global pivotal Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study in 268 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. Topline data from the study are expected in the third quarter of 2025.

About Efzofitimod

Efzofitimod is a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease (ILD), a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. Efzofitimod is a tRNA synthetase derived therapy that selectively modulates activated myeloid cells through neuropilin-2 to resolve inflammation without immune suppression and potentially prevent the progression of fibrosis. aTyr is currently investigating efzofitimod in the global Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of ILD, and in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc, or scleroderma)-related ILD. These forms of ILD have limited therapeutic options and there is a need for safer and more effective, disease-modifying treatments that improve outcomes.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the clinical development for efzofitimod, including the potential of efzofitimod to reduce or eliminate steroid use in patients while controlling symptoms and the potential for efzofitimod to be a new treatment for sarcoidosis.

