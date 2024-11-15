aTyr Pharma to Present Posters on tRNA Synthetase Candidate ATYR0101 at Keystone Symposia on Fibrosis

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR) (“aTyr” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the Company will present two posters related to its tRNA synthetase candidate ATYR0101 at the Keystone Symposia on Fibrosis: Inflammation, Drivers, and Therapeutic Resolution, which is scheduled to take place December 8 – 11, 2024, in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

Details of the presentations appear below. The posters will be available on the aTyr website once presented.

Title: A Newly Evolved Domain of Asp-tRNA Synthetase Interacts with Latent Transforming Growth Factor Beta Binding Protein 1 (LTBP-1) to Induce Myofibroblast Apoptosis

Authors: Ying-Ting Wang, Kristina Hamel, Andrew Imfeld, Yeeting E. Chong, Kaitlyn Rauch, Wayne Liu, Ryan A. Adams, Leslie Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA.

Poster Number: 1046

Session: Poster Session #1

Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. PST

Title: Anti-Fibrotic Activity Observed Across Preclinical Models of Pulmonary and Renal Fibrosis for a Potential Therapeutic Based on Asp-tRNA Synthetase

Authors: Alison Barber, Clara Polizzi, Jasmine Stamps, Max Pastenes, Ryan A. Adams, Christoph Burkart, Leslie Nangle. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA.

Poster Number: 1045

Session: Poster Session #1

Date and Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. PST

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “designed,” “can,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by such safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the research and development activities related to and the potential therapeutic benefits and applications of our current and future product candidates, including ATYR0101. These forward-looking statements also reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements, are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, strategies or prospects will be attained or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, uncertainty regarding geopolitical and macroeconomic events, risks associated with the discovery, development and regulation of our product candidates, the risk that we or our partners may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development activities for any of our existing or future product candidates for a variety of reasons (including difficulties or delays in patient enrollment in planned clinical trials), the possibility that existing collaborations could be terminated early, and the risk that we may not be able to raise the additional funding required for our business and product development plans, as well as those risks set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other SEC filings. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Ashlee Dunston

Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs

adunston@atyrpharma.com