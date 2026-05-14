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aTyr Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 13, 2026

May 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in May and June 2026.

Details of the conferences appear below:

Conference: RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Location: New York, NY
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Conference: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 3:45pm ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat
Speaker: Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the Jefferies conference. A webcast of the Jefferies event will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days. For more information, contact investorrelations@atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a novel biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com


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