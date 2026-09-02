Atrium Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company advancing precision cardiology by developing RNA therapeutics targeted to the heart, today announced that it will participate in upcoming investor conferences in September.

Since its launch earlier this year, Atrium has made meaningful progress including U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ATR-1072 for the treatment of PRKAG2 syndrome, receipt of a No Objection Letter from Health Canada, the launch of the Corventis™ Phase 1/2 clinical trial, and the Company's second quarter 2026 financial results reported in August.

Conference Schedule:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, September 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Date: September 8, 2026

September 8, 2026 Location: Boston, MA

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Wednesday, September 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Date: September 9, 2026

September 9, 2026 Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 16, 2026

September 16, 2026 Location: New York, NY

Details including webcast information will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Atrium's investor relations website at: https://investors.atriumtherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Atrium's website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Atrium Therapeutics

Atrium Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA) is pioneering targeted delivery of ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics to the heart to transform the standard of care for people living with cardiomyopathies. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ATR-1072 for PRKAG2 (Protein Kinase AMP-activated non-catalytic subunit Gamma 2) syndrome, Atrium is advancing its first precision cardiology program into the clinic through the Corventis Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The Company's proprietary technology - designed at Avidity Biosciences, Inc. - combines the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and other targeted delivery ligands with the precision of oligonucleotides, and is designed to selectively target the underlying drivers of genetically driven cardiac diseases through targeted, non-viral delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA). This approach builds upon learnings from demonstrated delivery to skeletal muscle and applies it for efficient delivery to the heart, with the potential to overcome challenges associated with non-specific tissue delivery. Beyond ATR-1072, the Company's pipeline includes ATR-1086 for PLN (phospholamban) cardiomyopathy and two undisclosed research targets in rare cardiomyopathies.

For more information about our RNA delivery platform, development pipeline and people, please visit https://atriumtherapeutics.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Availability of Other Information About Atrium Therapeutics

Investors and others should note that Atrium Therapeutics communicates with its investors and the public using its website https://atriumtherapeutics.com/, including, but not limited to, Atrium Therapeutics' disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on LinkedIn. The information that Atrium Therapeutics posts on its website or on LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Atrium Therapeutics encourages investors, the media and others interested to review the information that it posts there on a regular basis. The contents of Atrium Therapeutics' website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Atrium's planned participation at investor conferences; the availability of webcasts on Atrium's website; the advancement of our clinical program for ATR 1072 for the treatment of PRKAG2 syndrome; the strength, versatility and therapeutic potential of Atrium's RNA delivery platform; the potential therapeutic benefits of RNA-based therapies; and the potential advantages of our product candidates compared to alternative therapies for patients with cardiovascular diseases; and statements regarding our strategy, objectives, pipeline, and future operations. These statements are based on Atrium's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties specified in Atrium's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 publicly filed by Atrium with the SEC and in other filings and furnishings made by Atrium with the SEC from time to time. Atrium is providing the information in this communication as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Atrium Therapeutics