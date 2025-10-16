Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the Maxim Growth Summit 2025

Invites New Investors to Learn More About $ATOS

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new approaches in breast cancer treatment and prevention, announces that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D. will participate in the Maxim Growth Summit on October 22–23, 2025 at the Hard Rock Hotel, New York City. Dr. Quay will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

Why attend or follow along?

Clear strategy & focus: Atossa is concentrating capital on programs and data packages that can enable future regulatory submissions and potential commercialization.









Atossa is concentrating capital on programs and data packages that can enable future regulatory submissions and potential commercialization. Compelling thesis for new investors: Atossa believes the combination of disciplined capital allocation, clear clinical objectives, and a sizeable unmet need in breast cancer creates an attractive setup for long-term value creation.









Atossa believes the combination of disciplined capital allocation, clear clinical objectives, and a sizeable unmet need in breast cancer creates an attractive setup for long-term value creation. Direct access to leadership: Conference 1x1s provide an opportunity to discuss Atossa's development plans, milestones, and how the Company thinks about returns on R&D spend.

Call to Action



Prospective and existing investors are encouraged to visit Atossa website's Investors section to review latest presentations, SEC filings, and FAQs, and to sign up for email alerts. Learn more about Atossa and $ATOS at www.atossatherapeutics.com (Investors → Events & Presentations).

Note to investors: To request a 1x1 meeting at the Maxim Growth Summit or to obtain the latest investor deck, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com (Investors) or contact CORE IR at the emails below.

ABOUT ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS



Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for significant unmet needs in breast cancer. Atossa's strategy emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, focusing resources on programs and data packages that can enable future regulatory submissions and potential commercialization. For more information, visit www.atossatherapeutics.com and refer to Atossa's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated impact of program updates, expected study costs and timelines, operating runway, capital allocation, and plans for NDA-enabling activities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, without limitation, clinical, regulatory, operational, financial, and market risks; the possibility that study timelines or costs differ from current expectations; that clinical results may not support further development or regulatory submissions; and other risks described in Atossa's most recent periodic reports filed with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" sections therein. Atossa undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

