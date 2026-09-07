AtomVie Global Radiopharma Celebrates the Grand Opening of its New State-of-the-Art Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Hamilton, Ontario

HAMILTON, ON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) in the radiopharmaceutical industry, today celebrated the Grand Opening of its new purpose-built, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at 10 Aeropark Boulevard in Hamilton, Ontario. The milestone marks a defining moment in AtomVie's evolution that transforms clinical success into life-changing precision therapies for patients worldwide.

Representing an investment of more than $160 million, the 72,300-square-foot facility is the largest single-site CDMO facility in North America for radiopharmaceutical development to date, featuring low-to-high throughput production and delivering more than a tenfold increase in AtomVie's manufacturing capacity. Purpose-built for lifecycle growth, the facility enables seamless progression from early development to commercial manufacturing of radiopharmaceuticals, with customizable space dedicated to clients' future needs.

A distinctive success story, AtomVie is a spinout of the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), a McMaster University-based Centre of Excellence established to advance Canada's leadership in radiopharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing. Today, AtomVie employs a growing team of highly skilled professionals, with the organization targeting more than 200 employees by the end of 2026 as the new site continues to scale toward full operations.

Built on more than a decade of experience and renowned technical expertise in process and analytical method development, AtomVie has supported over 70 clinical development and technology transfer programs, manufactured more than 1,000 cGMP batches, and delivered over 4,400 cGMP doses to patients across 28 countries and six continents with a delivery success rate of over 99%. With its new facility, AtomVie is well-positioned to scale production with its partners from clinical development to commercial manufacturing.

"This Grand Opening represents the next chapter of AtomVie's journey and a proud milestone for Canadian innovation in nuclear medicine," said Bruno Paquin, Chief Executive Officer of AtomVie. "Our new purpose-built facility amplifies a proven track record of reliable global delivery and deep scientific expertise, enabling us to support the development and commercialization of our partners' pipelines. Above all, it advances our purpose of transforming patients' lives by delivering high-quality radiopharmaceuticals to those who need them, all around the world."

"AtomVie's new facility inauguration reflects the discipline and dedication of the AtomVie team and the confidence of the partners who have supported our growth," said Kevin McNeill, Chairman of AtomVie's Board of Directors. "This facility continues AtomVie's status as a leading radiopharmaceutical CDMO, now built at commercial scale to serve partners with the reliability the field requires."

The Grand Opening celebration welcomed government representatives, clients, partners, and members of the radiopharmaceutical community for facility tours and a firsthand view of how AtomVie's expertise is helping deliver the next generation of precision cancer therapies to patients worldwide.

About AtomVie Global Radiopharma (AtomVie)

AtomVie is a global leading CDMO offering the full range of scientific, technical, regulatory, quality and logistics services combined with a specialized infrastructure for the development of radiopharmaceuticals from phase I through phase III clinical studies and commercialization. AtomVie currently serves international clients conducting clinical studies in over 28 countries worldwide. For additional details visit our website https://www.atomvie.com.

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SOURCE AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc.