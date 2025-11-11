Athos Therapeutics and Xeptiva Therapeutics Announce Partnership to Discover Vaccine Biomarkers with the AthosOmics.AI Platform

The companies will use clinical trial plasma samples and data to drive the AthosOmics.AI platform to identify efficacy biomarkers for Xeptiva's lead experimental therapeutic vaccine for canine osteoarthritis chronic pain

Athos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Athos"), an AI software and clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of precision small molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, announced a new partnership with Xeptiva, using "AthosOmics.AI," a novel and impactful AI data platform for analyzing omics data across industries.

AthosOmics.AI brings multiple no-code, agentic AI software solutions to the growing field of omics analysis. The automated platform can computationally analyze raw, or pre-processed, omics data (genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, etc) to produce clear, actionable outputs rapidly and at low cost, without the need for bioinformatic, computational or biostatistical expertise.

Partnership details

For this partnership, Xeptiva will supply plasma samples from their clinical trial where canines were treated with their proprietary osteoarthritis chronic pain vaccine candidate. Proteomic data from these samples will be analyzed by the Athos Omics AI platform to search for novel and actionable protein biomarkers.

The companies believe that this level of AI-driven omics analysis of clinical samples represents a first of its kind within the life sciences industry.

"We are excited to use AthosOmics.AI to support the development of Xeptiva's precision medicine veterinary programs by introducing the power of AI to identify prognostic and predictive biomarker signatures that are unique to their novel vaccine program," said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, Founder, President & CEO, Athos. "While the platform has already been clinically validated for our internal drug discovery, development, and biomarker purposes, AthosOmics.AI is now ready to be deployed across any industry that generates omics data," he added.

"Xeptiva is always searching for innovative ways to develop our first-in-class therapeutic vaccine solutions for companion animals, and the AthosOmics.AI platform gives us the ability to rapidly and comprehensively search for biomarkers associated with our therapeutic approaches," said Josefina Correa, MS, Founder, President & CEO, Xeptiva.

About Athos Therapeutics and AthosOmics.AI

Athos Therapeutics is an AI software and clinical stage biotechnology company seeking to develop first-in-class therapeutics that will significantly impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disorders and chronic inflammatory diseases. The Athos drug development platform begins with over 35,000 high-quality patient samples sourced from premier global hospital systems. The company's lead drug compound is ATH-063, a first-in-class oral small molecule for inflammatory bowel disease soon to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial. Athos is also developing a pipeline of additional small molecule approaches for various autoimmune diseases.

The AthosOmics.AI platform identifies novel drug/protein targets by integration of multi-omic and longitudinal clinical datasets from patients. The platform takes the 3D structure of the protein target to drive the computational design of small molecules and provides an evaluation of ADME and safety profiles for such compounds. AthosOmics.AI software is therefore a novel one-stop solution, able to go from raw patient data to drug development. The platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. AthosOmics.AI successfully predicted the mechanisms of action of ATH-063 years before human clinical trials and is driving the drug asset pipeline of Athos. The platform provides no-code solutions for any industry working with omics data including drug discovery and development, agriculture, law enforcement and forensics, food and beverage, and cosmetic development.

Additional information about AthosOmics.AI can be found at: https://www.athosomics.ai/en/home

About Xeptiva

Xeptiva is a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class therapeutic vaccines for chronic inflammation conditions for the veterinary market. The company is currently conducting efficacy trial for its two lead assets for osteoarthrosis chronic pain and atopic dermatitis. Xeptiva was founded in 2021after a decade of research and development in chronic neuroinflammation, with the vision to provide a long-term solution for hard-to-manage conditions in companion animals with simple, affordable, disruptive and highly effective immunotherapies.

Additional information about Xeptiva Therapeutics can be found at https://www.xeptiva.com/

Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com

Contacts:

Athos Therapeutics, Inc.

Keith Hoffman, PhD, Chief Business Officer

khoffman@athostx.com

Xeptiva Therapeutics

Josefina Correa, MS, Chief Executive Officer

jcorrea@xeptiva.com

SOURCE: Athos Therapeutics, Inc.

