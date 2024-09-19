ATEC to Spotlight Clinically Integrated Informatics at NASS 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that the Company will feature its informatics-integrated spine procedures at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 29th Annual Meeting at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, from September 25 to 27, 2024.





“Our ambition to harness spine’s most extensive collection of knowhow to march spine care forward will be prominent at NASS,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and CEO. “ATEC’s approach-specific technologies couple with our proprietary, workflow-integrated informatics like EOS Insight and SafeOp to help mitigate surgical variables and make spine outcomes more durable and predictable. Our unique, 100% dedication to the space is clearly defining what it means to be an innovator in spine.”

Luiz Pimenta, MD, PhD, and Juan Uribe, MD, will demonstrate ATEC’s Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Approach in NASS’ Surgical Stadium on September 26, 2024, from 9:00am to 10:00am.

The Company is also partnering with renowned spine surgeons to demonstrate how ATEC innovation can improve clinical predictability and reproducibility. Visit ATEC booth #4217 to view the following presentations:

Title Presenters Date Time The Evolution of Lateral Surgery Drs. Pimenta and Uribe 9/25/24 12:05pm EOS Insight’s Influence on Durability in Deformity Surgery Drs. Deviren and McMains 9/27/24 9:05am

Inducement Awards Granted

As an inducement material to accepting employment with the Company, and in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), ATEC today announced that the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors has approved aggregate grants to 14 new employees (who are not executive officers) of, collectively, 38,374 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s 2016 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date, provided that the recipient remains continuously employed by ATEC as of such vesting date. In addition, the RSUs will vest fully upon a change of control of ATEC.

About ATEC

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A.S. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding AlphaInformatiX Platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to become the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

