Press Releases

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 4, 2024

October 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ATRA #CART--Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of 3,500 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to one newly hired employee. This award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of October 1, 2024, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).


The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates.

Atara is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara is harnessing the natural power of the immune system to develop off-the-shelf cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers and autoimmune conditions that can be rapidly delivered to patients from inventory. With cutting-edge science and differentiated approach, Atara is the first company in the world to receive regulatory approval of an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy. Our advanced and versatile T-cell platform does not require T-cell receptor or HLA gene editing and forms the basis of a diverse portfolio of investigational therapies that target EBV, the root cause of certain diseases, in addition to next-generation AlloCAR-Ts designed for best-in-class opportunities across a broad range of hematological malignancies and B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. Atara is headquartered in Southern California. For more information, visit atarabio.com and follow @Atarabio on X and LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Relations:
Jason Awe, Ph.D.
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
(805) 217-2287
jawe@atarabio.com

