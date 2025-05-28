SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4th at 1:25pm ET.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/atxs/1878784. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.


Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

