Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming CSACI 80th Anniversary Scientific Meeting

October 10, 2025 | 
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (CSACI) 80th Anniversary Scientific Meeting, taking place October 15-18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



Dr. Adil Adatia, M.D., FRCPC, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB will share initial results from the ALPHA-SOLAR long-term trial of navenibart in a presentation of a poster titled, “Long-term safety, efficacy, and quality of life (QoL) of navenibart in hereditary angioedema (HAE): Initial results from ALPHA-SOLAR.”

Kusumam Joseph, Ph.D., Senior Director, Medical Affairs at Astria Therapeutics, will share information on the global Phase 3 trial of navenibart on behalf of poster authors in a presentation of a poster titled, “ALPHA-ORBIT - a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of navenibart in participants with hereditary angioedema (HAE).”

Both posters will be displayed in the poster hall at the Vancouver Convention Centre (East) located at 999 Canada Place in Vancouver, BC from 9:00am PDT on October 16 to 2:45pm PDT on October 18.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is an investigational monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in clinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.


Investor Relations and Media:
Elizabeth Higgins
investors@astriatx.com

