Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present interim quality of life results from the ALPHA-STAR trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) at the Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (CSACI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Banff, Alberta, Canada on November 7, 2024.





Adil Adatia, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta and Director of the University of Alberta Angioedema Centre of Reference and Excellence (ACARE), will present a poster titled “Quality of life (QoL) improvements in hereditary angioedema (HAE) with STAR-0215; interim results from the phase 1b/2 ALPHA-STAR clinical trial.” The poster will be exhibited in the Van Horne Foyer from 10:00am MDT on Thursday, November 7 until the end of day on Saturday, November 9.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

