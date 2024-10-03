SUBSCRIBE
Astria Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 2, 2024

October 3, 2024 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, granted stock options to purchase 52,000 shares of Astria’s common stock on October 1, 2024 under Astria’s 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. The 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of Astria.


The options were granted as an inducement material to three employees entering into employment with Astria in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The options have an exercise price of $11.43, which is equal to the closing price of Astria’s common stock on October 1, 2024 (the “Grant Date”), and will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s employment start date (which preceded the Grant Date) and the remaining shares vesting monthly on a ratable basis over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Astria on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About Astria Therapeutics:
Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

