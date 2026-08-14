SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 19th

August 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company"), today announced that management will be present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti & Company's Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place on August 19-20, 2026.

Management plans to discuss its clinical and commercial development pipeline and its recently closed acquisition of Dura Driver Control Systems, a leading global automotive supplier with a 100+ year history and $200M+ in 2025 revenue.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference Presentation Details
Dates: August 19-20, 2026
Date and Time: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 1:45 P.M. ET
Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udxBu7lMQ9iYsAS6ydaFVA

One-on-One Meetings

Inspire will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on ones, visit https://sidoti.com/events.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma's delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances.

Aspire's subsidiary Dura Driver Control Systems is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered automotive and industrial systems that facilitate electronic driver control and support migration toward vehicle electrification, safety, lightweighting, and sustainability. DCS maintains a strong powertrain agnostic product portfolio that includes mechatronic actuators, human machine interfaces, industrial cables, and cable control systems backed by over 310 patents. The Company operates 11 manufacturing facilities globally and serves as a tier one automotive supplier to major OEMs and other industrial firms.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact:

PCG Advisory
Kevin McGrath
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Florida Events
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s Trialblazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney
Window cleaner using a squeegee to wash a window
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Anti-tau space begins to clarify as Biogen presents detailed data on antisense drug
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Man walking through a glowing upward arrow shaped doorway with light streaming in from the sky outside, hope, success, 3d render
Alzheimer’s disease
AAIC 2026: Tau-targeted Alzheimer’s treatments heat up while amyloid therapies persist
July 10, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney