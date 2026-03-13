Aspen Receives Adoption of Sasineprocel as the Official Nonproprietary Naming of ANPD001, its Investigational Autologous Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

Approved for Use By both the World Health Organization's International Nonproprietary Names (WHO-INN) and the American Medical Association's United States Adopted Names (AMA-USAN) Council

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical‑stage biotechnology company pioneering autologous regenerative therapies, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has published Sasineprocel as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for Aspen's investigational therapy ANPD001, with clearance also from the American Medical Association's United States Adopted Names (AMA-USAN) Council, pending publication.

Sasineprocel (ANPD001) is Aspen's investigational autologous dopaminergic neuron precursor cell (DANPC) therapy derived from a patient's own induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from a skin biopsy. It is designed as a neuron replacement approach for Parkinson's disease and is delivered via image-guided intracranial administration to the putamen, without the need for immune suppression. Sasineprocel is being evaluated in Aspen's Phase 1/2a ASPIRO study for moderate to advanced Parkinson's disease.

"Earning global nonproprietary naming rights is an important milestone for Aspen's Parkinson's disease program, marking our continued clinical and regulatory progress as we move toward planned commercialization. We are committed to bringing Sasineprocel to the people living with Parkinson's disease who are awaiting transformative therapies with the potential to slow or stop the progression of this devastating disease," said Damien McDevitt, Chief Executive Officer, Aspen.

The USAN program and WHO's INN Expert Group assigns simple, informative and unique nonproprietary names for drugs to identify chemical/pharmacological relationships and ensure clarity in medical communication.

About Sasineprocel (ANPD001)



Sasineprocel (ANPD001) is the most advanced autologous investigational cell therapy in the United States for treating Parkinson's disease. Aspen's personalized approach means that patients do not require immunosuppressive (IS) drugs to dampen the body's immune response against foreign cells. This approach will eliminate IS-associated adverse events, IS drug-monitoring requirements, and enable dosing for those with contraindications to IS therapies.

Aspen's manufacturing process starts from a small biopsy of the patient's own skin cells, followed by reprogramming to induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and then differentiation of the iPSCs into DANPCs. These DANPCs are transplanted into the posterior putamen, replacing cells that were lost or damaged due to disease. The quality of each person's cells is assessed at every manufacturing stage using Aspen's proprietary machine-learning-based genomics tests.

Sasineprocel has received Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

