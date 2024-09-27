Aspen Neuroscience Announces Dosing Completion of First Cohort in ASPIRO Phase 1/2a Trial for Parkinson’s Disease

Late Breaking Surgical Safety Data to be Presented This Week at MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

SAN DIEGO and PHILADELPHIA , Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience announced today that it has successfully completed dosing of the first cohort of patients in the ASPIRO study. Surgical safety data from this cohort has been accepted for late breaking presentations this week at the MDS International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, taking place in Philadelphia September 27 - October 1.

“We are honored to have been accepted by the Society to present surgical safety from our first cohort of patients in our first-in-human trial,” said Edward Wirth III, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Aspen Neuroscience. “We have made tremendous progress since launching the study earlier this year, and we look forward to sharing these data with our esteemed movement disorder colleagues.”

The Autologous-derived Study of a Parkinson’s Investigational Regenerative therapy in an Open-label trial (ASPIRO) is a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, and potential efficacy of ANPD001 in patients with moderate to severe Parkinson’s disease (PD). The primary study endpoint is safety and tolerability of ANPD001.

The cell transplantation approach used in the study was developed by the trial’s lead neurosurgeon and renowned MRI-guided stereotactic neurosurgery pioneer Paul Larson, MD, FAANS, professor of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson and neurosurgeon at Banner University Medical Center, Tucson.

In addition to multiple scientific presentations, Aspen will participate as a Bronze Level sponsor, showcasing company highlights at booth #1003.

The Aspen Neuroscience schedule of presentations includes:

Presenter: Paul Larson, MD, FAANS Lead surgeon, ASPIRO study Professor of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson and neurosurgeon at Banner University Medical Center, Tucson Event Oral Platform Presentation 9: Late-Breaking Abstracts Title: First in Human Administration of an Autologous Investigational Cell Therapy for Parkinson Disease Using an Intraoperative MRI-guided Posterior Approach Date: Sunday, September 29 Time: 1:30-2:30pm ET Location: Meeting Room 107 AB, Ground Level Presenters: Paul Larson, MD, FAANS Lead surgeon, ASPIRO study Edward Wirth III, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer, Aspen Neuroscience Event: Poster Presentations Title: First in Human Administration of an Autologous Investigational Cell Therapy for Parkinson Disease Using an Intraoperative MRI-guided Posterior Approach Abstract # LBA-9 Category: Parkinson’s Disease: Clinical Trials Dates: September 28 – 30 Time: 1-3pm ET Location: Exhibit Hall A

About Aspen Neuroscience

San Diego

Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., headquartered in, is dedicated to autologous regenerative medicine. The company’s patient-derived iPSC platform is used to create personalized therapies, a crucial step in addressing diseases with high unmet medical needs, starting with autologous neuron replacement for Parkinson’s disease.

Aspen combines cell biology with the latest machine learning and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative cell treatments. The company’s unwavering commitment to quality is evident in its best-in-class platform to create and optimize pluripotent-derived cell therapies, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing, and quality control. For more information, visit www.aspenneuroscience.com

