ASH Research Collaborative to Present Data at 67th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Presentations highlight how real-world data improves hematology care in sickle cell disease and multiple myeloma
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ASH Research Collaborative (ASH RC), a non-profit organization established by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to improve the lives of those affected by blood diseases, will present new data at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition that feature findings from its research networks.
“Data from the ASH RC will be showcased in abstracts that leverage real-world data to improve our understanding of sickle cell disease and multiple myeloma,” said Mark Crowther, MD, MSc, chair of the ASH RC board of directors and chair of the Department of Medicine at McMaster University. “These ten abstracts and special sessions highlight how data can power research from kidney disease in sickle cell to defining functional high-risk multiple myeloma.”
The presentations include:
|
Abstract Number
|
Session
|
Type
|
Time
|
Leveraging Real-World Data in Sickle Cell Disease to Identify and Study Specific Cohorts of Interest
|
Special-Interest Session
|
12/6/25 at 9:30 AM
|
Leveraging Real-World Data in Multiple Myeloma for Regulatory Purposes
|
Special-Interest Session
|
12/7/25 at 9:30 AM
|
Iron Overload is Prevalent, Likely Underdiagnosed and Undertreated in Sickle Cell Disease: A Real-World Report from the ASH Research Collaborative
|
Poster
|
12/6/25 at 5:30 PM
|
Novel Use of a Privacy-preserving Hashed Identifier to Match Individuals in Different Sickle Cell Disease Registries and Assess Acute Care Utilization
|
Poster
|
12/6/25 at 5:30 PM
|
Uric Acid – a Potent Antioxidant with Protective and Toxic Effects on Renal Function
|
Poster
|
12/6/25 at 5:30 PM
|
Associations Between Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria, and Thrombotic Risk in SCD
|
Poster
|
12/6/25 at 5:30 PM
|
Impact of Race and Social Deprivation on Outcomes with Modern Day Induction Therapy in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: An ASH Research Collaborative Data Hub Analysis
|
Poster
|
12/6/25 at 5:30 PM
|
An Experiential Learning Intervention with Community Advisory Boards to Enhance Clinical Trial Literacy in Sickle Cell Disease: A Baseline Analysis
|
Poster
|
12/7/25 at 6:00 PM
|
Explainable AI-Based Prediction of Chronic Kidney Disease as a Long-Term Outcome of Sickle Cell Disease in a Large, Multi-Site Observational Data Cohort
|
Poster
|
12/7/25 at 6:00 PM
|
Defining Functional High-Risk Multiple Myeloma in the Era of Modern Induction Therapy
|
Poster
|
12/7/25 at 6:00 PM
|
Electronic Heath Record Phenotypes to Classify Sickle Cell Anemia Versus Other Subtypes of Sickle Cell Disease in the ASH RC Data Hub Abstract
|
Poster
|
12/8/25 at 6:00 PM
|
Reassessing Voxelotor Safety and Efficacy: Real-World Outcomes From the ASH Research Collaborative Data Hub
|
Poster
|
12/8/25 at 6:00 PM
About the ASH Research Collaborative
The ASH Research Collaborative (ASH RC) is a non-profit organization established by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to improve the lives of people affected by blood diseases by fostering collaborative partnerships to accelerate research and improve outcomes for individuals with hematologic diseases by advancing treatment developments and generating evidence to support clinical decisions and care.
