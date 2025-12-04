SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ASH Research Collaborative to Present Data at 67th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

December 4, 2025 | 
Presentations highlight how real-world data improves hematology care in sickle cell disease and multiple myeloma



WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ASH Research Collaborative (ASH RC), a non-profit organization established by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to improve the lives of those affected by blood diseases, will present new data at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition that feature findings from its research networks.

“Data from the ASH RC will be showcased in abstracts that leverage real-world data to improve our understanding of sickle cell disease and multiple myeloma,” said Mark Crowther, MD, MSc, chair of the ASH RC board of directors and chair of the Department of Medicine at McMaster University. “These ten abstracts and special sessions highlight how data can power research from kidney disease in sickle cell to defining functional high-risk multiple myeloma.”

The presentations include:

Abstract Number

Session

Type

Time

Special Session

Leveraging Real-World Data in Sickle Cell Disease to Identify and Study Specific Cohorts of Interest

Special-Interest Session

12/6/25 at 9:30 AM

Special Session

Leveraging Real-World Data in Multiple Myeloma for Regulatory Purposes

Special-Interest Session

12/7/25 at 9:30 AM

2667

Iron Overload is Prevalent, Likely Underdiagnosed and Undertreated in Sickle Cell Disease: A Real-World Report from the ASH Research Collaborative

Poster

12/6/25 at 5:30 PM

1194

Novel Use of a Privacy-preserving Hashed Identifier to Match Individuals in Different Sickle Cell Disease Registries and Assess Acute Care Utilization

Poster

12/6/25 at 5:30 PM

1173

Uric Acid – a Potent Antioxidant with Protective and Toxic Effects on Renal Function

Poster

12/6/25 at 5:30 PM

1184

Associations Between Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria, and Thrombotic Risk in SCD

Poster

12/6/25 at 5:30 PM

2237

Impact of Race and Social Deprivation on Outcomes with Modern Day Induction Therapy in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: An ASH Research Collaborative Data Hub Analysis

Poster

12/6/25 at 5:30 PM

4374

An Experiential Learning Intervention with Community Advisory Boards to Enhance Clinical Trial Literacy in Sickle Cell Disease: A Baseline Analysis

Poster

12/7/25 at 6:00 PM

2967

Explainable AI-Based Prediction of Chronic Kidney Disease as a Long-Term Outcome of Sickle Cell Disease in a Large, Multi-Site Observational Data Cohort

Poster

12/7/25 at 6:00 PM

4014

Defining Functional High-Risk Multiple Myeloma in the Era of Modern Induction Therapy

Poster

12/7/25 at 6:00 PM

6147

Electronic Heath Record Phenotypes to Classify Sickle Cell Anemia Versus Other Subtypes of Sickle Cell Disease in the ASH RC Data Hub Abstract

Poster

12/8/25 at 6:00 PM

6226

Reassessing Voxelotor Safety and Efficacy: Real-World Outcomes From the ASH Research Collaborative Data Hub

Poster

12/8/25 at 6:00 PM

About the ASH Research Collaborative

The ASH Research Collaborative (ASH RC) is a non-profit organization established by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to improve the lives of people affected by blood diseases by fostering collaborative partnerships to accelerate research and improve outcomes for individuals with hematologic diseases by advancing treatment developments and generating evidence to support clinical decisions and care.


