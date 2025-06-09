Ascletis Announces Poster Presentations on the Study Results of ASC30 and ASC47 at the 85th Scientific Sessions of American Diabetes Association (ADA)

HONG KONG, June 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") announces that poster presentations on preliminary studies of its oral small molecule GLP-1 Receptor (GLP-1R) agonist ASC30 and adipose-targeted, muscle-preserving weight loss drug candidate ASC47 will be presented at the 85th Scientific Sessions of American Diabetes Association (ADA) in Chicago, U.S.

Details of the Poster Presentations

Poster Number: 750-P

Abstract Title: ASC30, an Oral GLP-1R Biased Small Molecule Agonist in Participants with Obesity—A First-in-Human Single Ascending Dose Study

Session Type: General Poster Session

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1)

Presentation Time: Sunday Jun 22, 2025 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM (Chicago Time), i.e., Monday Jun 23, 2025 1:30 AM - 2:30 AM (Beijing Time)

Poster Number: 847-P

Abstract Title: ASC47, a Muscle-Preserving Weight Loss Drug Candidate for Obesity, in Combination with Semaglutide, Demonstrated Superior Weight Loss to Semaglutide Monotherapy in a Preclinical Model

Session Type: General Poster Session

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1)

Presentation Time: Sunday Jun 22, 2025 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM (Chicago Time), i.e., Monday Jun 23, 2025 1:30 AM - 2:30 AM (Beijing Time)

About ASC30

ASC30 is an investigational GLP-1R biased small molecule agonist and has unique and differentiated properties that enable the same small molecule for both oral tablet and subcutaneous injection administrations. ASC30 is a new chemical entity (NCE), with U.S. and global compound patent protection until 2044.

About ASC47

ASC47 is an adipose-targeted, ultra-long-acting subcutaneously (SQ) injected thyroid hormone receptor beta (THRβ) selective small molecule agonist, discovered and developed in-house at Ascletis. ASC47 possesses unique and differentiated properties to enable adipose targeting, resulting in dose-dependent high drug concentrations in the adipose tissue. Topline data from its Phase Ib single subcutaneous injection studies in Australia in participants with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) (NCT06427590) have been released. The Phase I clinical trial of ASC47 in combination with semaglutide for the treatment of obesity ( NCT06972992 ) is ongoing in the U.S., and the first participants were dosed in May 2025.

About the American Diabetes Association (ADA)

Established in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is dedicated to preventing and curing diabetes and to improving the lives of all people affected by diabetes. It has grown into one of the foremost nonprofit organizations in diabetes advocacy around the world. Its annual Scientific Sessions set the agenda for clinical practice and research innovation. The 85th Scientific Sessions of ADA will be held in Chicago, U.S. from June 20 to 23, 2025.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to GMP manufacturing. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis is focused on metabolic diseases by addressing unmet medical needs from a global perspective. Ascletis has multiple clinical stage drug candidates in its metabolic disease pipeline.

For more information, please visit http://www.ascletis.com.

Contact：

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

443-231-0505 (U.S.)

Peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR teams

+86-181-0650-9129 (China)

pr@ascletis.com

ir@ascletis.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascletis-announces-poster-presentations-on-the-study-results-of-asc30-and-asc47-at-the-85th-scientific-sessions-of-american-diabetes-association-ada-302475088.html

SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.