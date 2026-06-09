AscellaHealth Establishes International Strategic Advisory Council, Enhances Global Life Sciences Support Services Amid Regulatory and Market Complexity

DUBLIN and BERWYN, Pa., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, today announces the formation of its international Strategic Advisory Council (ASAC), bringing together global expertise to guide Life Sciences companies in navigating complex markets and accelerating access to rare disease therapies. ASAC is established to reinforce AscellaHealth’s strategic leadership across the specialty pharmaceutical value chain, shaping pivotal decisions that drive operational excellence, cost efficiency and market impact as next-generation therapies transform the global landscape.

“Developing and commercialising orphan and advanced therapies has always required highly specialised, tailored expertise,” states Bill Oldham, chairman and president, AscellaHealth. “With new regulatory shifts in Europe, evolving U.S. policies like MFN, and accelerating innovation in advanced therapies, companies are now operating in an increasingly complex, high-stakes environment. The launch of ASAC ensures AscellaHealth continues to provide timely, practical guidance – helping clients evaluate cross-border opportunities, optimise market entry strategies and execute on high-growth potential while keeping patient needs front and center.”

The council launches with inaugural member, Barry O’Dowd, with additional strategic appointments anticipated to follow as AscellaHealth expands its global advisory leadership across Europe and other key international markets.

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Barry O’Dowd is an experienced life sciences executive and board member with extensive expertise in international business development, investment strategy and global market expansion. He previously led the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Division at IDA Ireland, driving Ireland’s emergence as a premier global hub for life sciences. Barry has guided numerous emerging organizations in scaling operations, entering new markets and forming strategic partnerships that accelerate growth in challenging global environments. His experience guiding both multinational and emerging biopharmaceutical companies adds significant strategic depth to AscellaHealth’s international capabilities.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry as the first member of ASAC, along with his deep expertise in international business development, investment strategy and commercialization,” says Oldham. “Barry’s leadership in international expansion will be instrumental in helping our clients identify actionable market opportunities, operationalize strategies and navigate cross-border complexities with confidence. We look forward to announcing additional council members in the months ahead as we continue to build this strategic body.”

The formation of ASAC reflects AscellaHealth’s long-term commitment to delivering scalable global solutions that support innovation, patient access and sustainable growth for Life Sciences organizations worldwide.

Gillian Molloy, general manager, AscellaHealth international operations, emphasizes that the international ASAC team builds on the company’s track record supporting patients in more than 70 countries, delivering end-to-end expertise in commercialization, distribution and home care for individuals requiring specialty therapies. The council also enhances AscellaHealth’s ability to provide region-specific insights that help manufacturers adapt to evolving healthcare systems, reimbursement models and patient access requirements.

“As therapies become increasingly targeted and transformative, manufacturers must navigate local regulatory and reimbursement requirements while ensuring consistent, high-quality patient care,” says Molloy. “Our international ASAC members complement AscellaHealth’s patient-centric approach, providing strategic insight and operational support to address cross-border challenges. This collaborative framework helps expand global access to life-changing therapies, ensuring patients—regardless of geography—receive innovative treatments with dignity and comprehensive support.”

The launch of ASAC represents the latest addition to AscellaHealth’s growing portfolio of strategic international collaborations and advisory resources that strengthen its Life Sciences capabilities, including Actum Pharma, supporting commercialization of novel therapies; EUROPACCESS, facilitating streamlined access to over 30 markets and 6,000 hospitals; and CHAPPER healthcare, with expertise in pharmaceutical distribution and patient services. Together, these partnerships reinforce AscellaHealth’s commitment to helping clients scale efficiently and sustainably while improving patient outcomes worldwide.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients, while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. For more information on our services and solutions, visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

Media:

Esther Jin

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

ejin@cpronline.com

201.645.4896 x 10

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.