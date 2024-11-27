SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Arvinas to Present at Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas
Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investors:
Jeff Boyle
+1 (347) 247-5089
Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com

Media:
Kirsten Owens
+1 (203) 584-0307
Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com

Connecticut Events
Arvinas Inc.
